April Happenings

Events

Propagating Peaceful, Prolific Pollinators

Local gardener and bee enthusiast Steve Brizzi will present a program entitled, "Propagating Peaceful, Prolific Pollinators," at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Brizzi will discuss ways to help spring mason bees and summer leaf-cutter bees flourish in backyard gardens. Along with an illustrated talk, Brizzi will have a variety of bee nesting houses on display.

Shiloh Meeting Hall History

Carolyn Reno, collections manager at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, will present a program entitled, "The Shiloh Meeting Hall: A Visible Link to History," at noon Wednesday, April 17, at the museum. Built in 1871 in present-day downtown Springdale, the Shiloh Meeting Hall has been home to several churches and community organizations. Reno will share stories of activities held in the building over the years, including women's civic club programs, a court trial and a boys' boxing match.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Young actors with Arts Live Theatre will present a play entitled "Ozark Stories," at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The play explores the history of education in Northwest Arkansas. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Ozark Ballads Performed

Kyla Cross, a traditional Ozark ballad singer, will present, "Rare and Precious: Ballads and Songs of the Ozarks," at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Under the direction of folk song expert and Shiloh Museum volunteer Lyle Sparkman, Cross has learned over 90 traditional ballads and songs from the Ozarks. She will present in concert 11 Ozark songs, ballads, and play-party songs, all of which are rare remnants of the Ozarks pioneer life. "It is important to me that this tradition should not be lost, but continue as a living part of Ozark life," Cross said.

Model Homes Exhibit

Model Homes, an exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, opens Monday, April 29, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The exhibit will be on display through April 11, 2020. The Shiloh Museum is located at the corner of Johnson and Main in downtown Springdale and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 750-8165.

Meetings at the Museum

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

