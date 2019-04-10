Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Results

April 3 at Kingswood -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First (Tie) -- Bob Konopasek and Ralph Nimmer (32); Third -- John Allen (33)

B-Flight: First -- Tom Kelley (31); Second -- Ralph Trigg (33); Third -- Bob Davis (34)

C-Flight: First -- Mitch Whittington (31); Second -- Wayne Saarels (32); Third -- Arlo McDowell (33)

D-Flight: First -- Phillip bode (31); Second -- Jim Hofferber (32); Third (3-way tie) -- Hilery Krueger, Marvin Exline and John Frey (33)

