Monday, April 1

6:50 a.m. Mailboxes were reportedly opened on Granshire Drive.

7:51 a.m. Officers assisted a deer that was stuck in a fence on Sutherland Lane.

Tuesday, April 2

12:34 a.m. Police arrested Jason Jones, 28, on a warrant for failure to appear during a traffic stop on Dartmoor Road. Jones was also cited with driving with a fictitious vehicle license and driving without proof of insurance.

5:32 p.m. Police arrested Jeffrey Wetzel, 38, on out-of-town warrants after responding to a vehicle accident call on Talana Place.

Wednesday, April 3

6:31 p.m. Police arrested Keith Scott, 34, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses during a traffic stop near the intersection of Castle Acre Lane and Retford Drive.

Thursday, April 4

8:55 a.m. Police received a walk-in report of a potential vehicle break-in.

3:16 p.m. A truck reportedly hit a bike crossing near the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Lord Nelson Drive.

Friday, April 5

11:41 a.m. A ladder was reportedly spotted on U.S. Highway 71.

7:11 p.m. A loud motorcycle was reported on Hallock Lane.

Saturday, April 6

1:58 a.m. Police checked on a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Lundy Lane. The people in the vehicle were trying to GPS track down a stolen phone, according to the dispatch log.

8:34 p.m. Police arrested Harley Vandagriff, 23, on an out-of-town warrant after responding to a suspicious activity call on Reading Lane.

Sunday, April 7

12:46 a.m. Police arrested Richnold Lome, 22, in connection with careless driving, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license related to a prior driving while intoxicated charge during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

11:57 a.m. A Norwood Drive resident reported someone may have cut the lock to his crawlspace.

7:52 p.m. Police arrested Allen Wiedekind, 33, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree, as well as Olivia Baugh, 28, in connection with domestic battery in the third degree, after responding to a call about a fight breaking out on Finger Drive.

General News on 04/10/2019