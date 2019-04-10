The Bella Vista Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of a conditional use permit for a fireworks stand at 8862 W. McNelly Road during its five-minute-long Monday, April 8, regular meeting.

"This may seem familiar to some of you," associate planner Sarah Bingham said, noting the request is nearly identical to Meramec Specialty Company's requests to operate a stand at the same spot since 2014.

Bingham said she is unaware of any complaints from the general public regarding the temporary retailer.

The company has permission from the property owner, Village Art Club, to use the 2.97-acre parcel, Bingham said.

The approval came with the condition that fire chief Steve Sims approves the sale of fireworks at this location and a temporary sign permit is approved by city staff.

The site has adequate parking and two driveways, Bingham said.

According to a letter drafted by Ryan Blue, an attorney representing Meramec Specialty Company, the tent, including ropes used to secure it, will have a 50-foot by 90-foot footprint and stand 15 feet tall, and will be in operation from June 22 to July 5.

