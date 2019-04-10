Veterans, area residents and local dignitaries will gather early next month to dedicate a veterans' park alongside Northwest Arkansas' preeminent military memorial, the Veterans Wall of Honor, located south of Bella Vista on the north shore of Lake Bella Vista.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in conjunction with a Kiwanis Club of Bella Vista art walk, featuring works by students at nearby Cooper Elementary School.

The park, brainchild of Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas members, the group responsible for the upkeep and operation of the Wall, consists of approximately 1.5 acres of land immediately east of the memorial. Many will know the area as the former home of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9063.

Following several devastating flood events caused when heavy rain forced water beyond the confines of the lake's banks, the members of the VFW decided they could no longer provide funding to maintain the building. It was razed a short time ago, making way for the new park.

Because of the generosity of local businesses and untold numbers of volunteers, the park today consists of a walking trail throughout the 1.5 acres and a half dozen "meditation" benches for visitors wanting to spend some time reflecting on the nearly 5,000 names inscribed on bricks of the circular walls of the memorial.

Future plans call for constructing an area to hold plagues of all branches of the military and for the sale of additional bricks. The Wall itself is full and cannot accommodate additional memorials.

While the park dedication will begin at 11 a.m., the art walk will be open to the public prior to that time. According to Northwest Arkansas Veterans Council president Douglas Grant, the morning's agenda will also include the dedication of the first memorial bench sponsored by the family of Capt. Gary Aaron (USN retired), a former Council president who died earlier this year.

Several benches are without sponsorship at this time. For a one-time $1,000 donation, a bench, along with a plague, can be dedicated to one's past or present family member who served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

The dedication of the park is expected to be 30-45 minutes, said Grant. Prior to and after the ceremony, visitors are invited to tour the area and the Wall of Honor. Council members will be on hand to assist with those tours and to answer questions.

It is suggested that you bring a lawn chair. The Wall and the park are in a very open area. Council members are working with Cooper Elementary School officials to secure the school in the event of rain. Parking at the lake, either near the wall or off of U.S 71 across from the Arkansas Visitor Center, is limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Grant said in his request for use of the school in the event of bad weather, he is also seeking permission to allow for parking at that facility. If that is granted, hopefully, the Council can secure a van or similar vehicle, for shuttling visitors to and from the memorial.

For more information on the Wall of Honor, visit vetwallofhonor.org. To contact Grant, email wallofhonorbv@gmail.com or text 479-426-8723.

