Village Baptist Church will present a Good Friday service at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19. People of all faiths are invited to attend as the events of that original Friday are recalled and reflected upon.

The service will include beautiful music sung by the sanctuary choir and poignant devotionals focusing on the events of that day. In the awe-inspiring setting of this majestic woodland chapel, Pastor Harold Johnson will help participants reflect on God's amazing grace and love, remembering the 30 pieces of silver, the cup of suffering, the crown of thorns and the cross.

The beautiful Cooper Chapel is the perfect setting for such reflection. Its glass walls and 48-foot arching ceiling are surrounded by God's natural beauty. Because the Chapel's structure is transparent, patterns of light and shadow create an ever-changing interior, allowing the mind to surrender and be at peace. The setting -- Lake Norwood, towering pines and stately oaks, and this uniquely beautiful chapel -- will blend perfectly with the message of God's wondrous love.

The Chapel is located at 504 Memorial Drive, which is east of Bella Vista Town Center (at exit 98 off Highway 71B). There is currently construction around Town Center, but access to the chapel is easy. Follow Highway 340 (Lancashire Blvd.) east for 4/10 of a mile to Memorial Drive. Turn left, passing the Post Office and follow the signs to the Chapel.

For more information concerning the service, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the website at www.vbconline.net.

Community on 04/10/2019