Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets will meet 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. All meetings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Java Dudes Coffee House, Bella Vista. Meetings are always free, open to the public, and guests are welcome. April's meeting hosts national book author S.W. Hubbard speaking via Skype or FaceTime about her writing journey. Lunch is on-your-own, bring a sack lunch or you may order from one of the ARC Food Trucks and Java Dudes. During Open Readings, you may share your own writing and report out on your progress on current writing projects. There are lively discussions and readings. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Bella Vista Civil War Round Table

The inaugural meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the BV Museum. Meetings will be held on the first Thursday of each month and are open to the general public. Initially, meetings will be focused on talks by local Civil War historians. Eventually, the intent is to include book discussions, field trips to local Civil War sites and other Civil War interests as determined by participants. All are welcome to join to be a part of history.

Bella Vista Dems

Arkansas Gun Laws and other facts about guns will be explained at the next Bella Vista Dems meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Java Dudes located at 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Bella Vista Training Officer Staff Sgt. Eric Palmer will talk about gun laws and how they affect ordinary people and police officers. He'll answer all questions and clear up any confusion; he will stay until all the questions are answered. BV Dems is a social and educational group that meets monthly to discuss Arkansas laws and politics and is a great place to get to know other Democrats. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call or text 479-381-4264.

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Lunch is served at 11 a.m., with the program following at 11:30. Ryan Neal, Benton County extension agent, will speak on gardening topics. Visitors are welcome to attend. For additional information, call Judy Jeffrey at 515-371-0701.

Sons of Union Veterans

The Sons of Union Veterans will hold its monthly meeting, beginning with dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Foghorns Restaurant, located at 2221 West Walnut. The Sons of Union Veterans is a fraternal organization dedicated to honoring the men who fought for the United States during the Civil War. The meeting is open to everyone. For more information, call 479-381-6883.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold its next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, in the Community Room at First Community Bank, 21196 Highway 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past the Jane Walmart. Doughnuts will be provided. The speaker will be Mayor Peter A. Christie, of Bella Vista. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome. For further information about NARFE, contact Ron Lambert at 479-876-5392 or Miriam Stocks at 479-855-1676.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

On Friday, April 12, the Hill N Dale Hiking Club will hike several waterfall trails in the upper Buffalo wilderness area. The hike includes Magnolia Falls and Woods Boys Falls, approximately three miles; and Sweden Creek Falls, approximately two miles. If interested, please contact Jan Casebere at 214-668-1676 or caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information, visit www.bvhikingclub.com.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; anyone interested in needlework is welcome. April brings a crazy quilt technique for the next in a series of miniature stockings. Kits are $5 each. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m on the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Road. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, located at 610 E. Grove Ave. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista will have its 20th-anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Arvest Bank Community Room in downtown Bentonville. There will be food and cake. Everyone is welcome.

BV Photography Club

The monthly photo contest for April is "Human Details." The club meets at 6 p.m., the third Tuesday of every month, at the Guaranty Bank in Jane. Visitors are always welcome.

BV Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists meets at 9 a.m. on one Saturday of each month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The 2019 meeting schedule is as follows: May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, no meeting in September, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14 -- member Christmas brunch. The club will host a Mad-Hatter Party at St. Bernard's Church on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. This year the club will continue work with the Village House in Bella Vista and Memory Boxes for local hospitals. Each month BVDA has a chapter member or a visiting national artist teach an art project in acrylics, oils, watercolor or mixed mediums. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA Chapter. All visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. This group is a place for you and your caregiver to turn for information and support in coping with a prostate cancer diagnosis. If you have been diagnosed, you likely experience a range of emotions, including uncertainty, fear, anger, sadness, etc. NWA-PSA is a community of people with a similar diagnosis and challenge who gather to share knowledge, information, encouragement and emotional comfort. Membership offers a safe environment to share concerns of sexual issues, learn of suggestions in dealing with side effects, learn of resources and provider information and much more. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. The first meeting is free.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held the second Monday of the month in Room 1001 on the lower level of Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes. Information is found at www.bvcompclub.org.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disability, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. For more information, visit projecthealingwaters.org or email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.com.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's Craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome. The club also teaches soap carving to children for those interested. There are really good carvers willing to teach and others with various talents in the art for carving and wood burning.

The club will host an "Artistry in Wood Show" in July, at which artists from other clubs are invited to participate. There will be carvings for sale and show. The BV Woodcarvers Club is looking for a chainsaw carver to demonstrate the art for this show. Visit the club's website for additional information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The upcoming dates include April 12 and May 10. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m., every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Call 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Community on 04/10/2019