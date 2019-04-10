Photo submitted The Bella Vista Garden Club members prepare spring and summer flower pots in many unique forms sure to delight any mother during the month of Mother's Day.

It's coming! The annual spring plant sale anticipated each year by the residents of Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Village Wastewater, located at 380 Bella Vista Way, just off Highway 71 in Bella Vista.

The club will have more than 1,000 perennials, native plants, shrubs and trees available for sale to the public. Members of the Garden Club dig and divide plants from their own gardens that are then potted into containers and nurtured until the next plant sale.

These are healthy plants; many are hybrids and desirable varieties. They are proven to do well in the dry summer heat and rocky soil of northwest Arkansas. Many are native to Arkansas, so they will thrive in your gardens. The Garden Club will have several trees and shrubs, as well and numerous perennials, at the Spring Plant Sale

Proceeds from the sale fund Bella Vista beautification projects and scholarships for area students majoring in horticulture at northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

