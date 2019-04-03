Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista David Covey, proprietor of D&E House Moving (right, background) guides his crew into the Bella Vista Historical Museum parking lot with the century-old cabin in tow.

After nearly a year of planning and fundraising, the Settler's Cabin is at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

"I am just ... excited. It's been a year getting it to this point," historical society president Xyta Lucas said.

Lucas said she appreciated the Bella Vista Police Department's help in safely transporting the structure from Pease Drive, down Arkansas Highway 340 and U.S. Highway 71 to the museum.

The cabin was moved by Hot Springs-based D&E House Moving, owned by David Covey.

Covey said the first parts of the move were the hardest.

The cabin sat on a steep hill and workers had to build a trailer with steel beams beneath it. Under that trailer, they stacked lumber to create a ramp, giving it somewhat-level ground to roll across.

A compact backhoe with Covey at the helm tugged at the trailer's tongue, pulling the house forward a few feet at a time.

With each pull, workers checked to make sure everything was lined up correctly before disassembling the rear portion of their wooden tower and reassembling it in front of the trailer's wheels so it could be rolled a bit further.

"It's like Jenga but with my life," Brent Covey said as he pulled a board from the stack.

The cabin had to be moved straight forward until it passed a tree, then it was rotated to pull up the hill to Pease Drive after two long work days.

"When it come over the hill though, it all looked better," David Covey said. "That hill was more than I expected it to be."

Once on the road, though, Covey said it was a smooth trip.

Covey said he appreciated the neighborhood's patience and that everyone he met seemed friendly.

Lucas said she was impressed with the crew's attitude. Even when they hit numerous snags, she said she didn't hear any foul language or other unpleasantries.

The historical society voted to acquire the 16-by-16-foot log cabin in March of last year when Bella Vista resident Scott Butler offered to donate it.

The cabin was initially built in 1916 near the Highlands Gate area, then moved behind a house on Pease Drive in 1979. According to a Weekly Vista article published April 29, 1987, it was moved by Bella Vista resident Paul Parish, a history aficionado and self-taught wood sculptor.

The structure was set to be demolished by Cooper Communities. After Parish requested it, the compact structure was dismantled by Cooper Communities, with the logs numbered for easier reassembly. The reconstruction reportedly took about a year.

Lucas said that, while the cabin is in place, there's plenty that still needs to be done. The structure will need to be re-roofed with period-correct wooden shingles, she said, a deck needs to be built for it, period-correct furnishings need to be acquired and added, and electric wiring will be set up to power displays inside.

"We still have a whole lot of work," she said.

General News on 04/03/2019