Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The panel for the Senior Truth Series presentation about scams included Melissa Haynal, a trust officer with Arvest Bank; Jim Beckwith, a retired law enforcement officer; and Robin Mizell, with the attorney general office. The series of seminars is produced by the Lighthouse Real Estate Group and presented at Concordia on the fourth Thursday of each month.

The generation that was raised to be helpful and polite may now be at a higher risk to fall victim to scams, a panel of experts agreed at the Senior Truth Series at Concordia last week.

The panel, Melissa Haynal, a trust officer with Arvest Bank; Jim Beckwith, a retired law enforcement officer; and Robin Mizell, with the attorney general office; were recruited by Alison Van Hecke of Lighthouse Real Estate to talk to seniors. Their topic this month was "Avoiding Homeowner Scams."

Everyone gets scam calls, Haynal said. One tactic smartphone users can use is to block numbers of the callers.

Many seniors tend to answer all calls, Mizell said, and they don't want to hang up on people. But it doesn't help to be polite or even to share scripture. It's also not helpful to press a number to be removed from a list. The scam callers simply don't care, she said. Many are actually overseas and have a minimum number of calls they must make every day.

"Trust your gut," Beckwith advised. If something feels wrong, it probably is.

Some scams are so common that they have been named and the Attorney Generals office publishes information sheets about them. For example, the "Grandkid Scam" is when a senior citizen gets a call from a person impersonating a grandchild who is in trouble and needs money. The "grandchild" often begs that his parents not be called. Sometimes they use a name from a Facebook page to be more authentic.

The "IRS Imposter Scam" is a call demanding payment of back taxes, but it has to be paid immediately and it has to be on a prepaid debit card. There's also "charity fraud" when a person claims to be representing an organization that seems real. He or she may offer to send a courier to pick up cash.

Another popular scam, the "you've won" scam is when a caller announces a sweepstakes prize, but there's a fee or taxes that must be paid before the prize is delivered.

If the federal government is trying to reach you about your Social Security payments or IRS problems, it won't call, Beckwith said. It will send you a registered letter. Also, he said, feel free to ignore threats when the caller says he's with the federal government but is sending local law enforcement to your home. That will not happen.

Besides phone and email scams, there are other ways that seniors can be taken advantage of. Sometimes, in-home caregivers can be a problem.

Haynal recommended that, before allowing any caregiver into your home, secure your valuables.

Beckwith added that caregivers should be bonded and insured, and references should always be checked.

Mizell sad a Medicare fraud unit can help in cases of elder abuse, neglect or even theft. The Area Agency on Aging is also a good resource.

They do see cases where an adult child living at home takes advantage of older parents, Haynal said. A delayed power of attorney can help. The child can't use it to make financial decisions for an adult parent unless two doctors agree that it's necessary.

In the spring, there are more cases of fraud involving door-to-door sales. They may appear right after a spring storm. Sometimes the salesperson bullies an older homeowner into paying for work in advance. The work can be roofing, landscaping or alarms, she said.

Beckwith warned about a case he saw recently when a vacuum cleaner salesperson pushed his way into a home and then two other men appeared to follow him inside. Luckily, the woman who answered the door wasn't actually alone. Her son was in the house and he was armed.

Haynal said women living alone can go to Goodwill and purchase a pair of men's boots and a coat to leave in the entryway so it looks like they have a man in the house.

It's always a good idea to watch your bank statements, moderator Van Hecke said. Also, don't throw away envelopes with your address on them. Shred them instead. Check your own credit rating regularly so you know if there's a sudden change.

"You've got to be on your guard," Beckwith said.

