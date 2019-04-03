BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Radio Club invites amateur radio operators and those interested in the radio hobby to its April meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Highland Blvd. (Highway 279). This month's program is "Famous Radio Amateurs" and will be presented by the club's "Signal" newsletter editor, Don Banta, K5DB.

BVRC is sponsoring a special "weekend" license class to be held all day Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, in Bella Vista. The class will be led by John Nordlund, AD5FU, whose students often enjoy a 90 percent pass rate on the licensing exam which is administered at the conclusion of the class on Sunday afternoon.

The new "Wide Area Net" is at 9 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. It uses the "NWA Link System," which now has eight linked VHF/UHF repeaters that cover almost all of northwest Arkansas, northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. A recently added Mt. Kessler 442.000 (97.4 PL) repeater at 1,900-feet in elevation overlooking Fayetteville now allows low-power and hand-held radio coverage. Everyone, including new hams, is welcome and encouraged to participate. See www.bellavistaradioclub.org/nets.html or www.RepeaterBook.com for the nearest NWA Link System repeater.

A "family membership" in BVRC is only $15 per year and includes many benefits, including "The Signal," the club's monthly newsletter. Payment options are via PayPal, postal mail, or remitting to treasurer W0KYZ in-person at meetings.

For more information on the club or its activities, visit www.bellavistaradioclub.org.

General News on 04/03/2019