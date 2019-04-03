Courtesy of Emily Robinson As a photographer, Emily Robinson appreciated the art used in the videos, "When Mourning Dawns." The videos encouraged participants in the grief-support group to look to nature for help processing their loss.

Grief is a journey, and some people find themselves making a very difficult journey all by themselves. They may find themselves desperate for a way to move through their grief without knowing how. One person they can turn to for help is Brenda Wideman, associate pastor of Congregational Care and Grief Support at the First Methodist Church.

Twice a year Wideman runs a nine-week Grief Support group at the church. It's open to everyone of any denomination, she said. This session, about 18 people are taking part. Some have lost a spouse or a child. But grief is different for everyone and every loss is different. She's had participants in her groups that lost a beloved pet.

"Everyone is unique and every relationship is unique," she said.

She uses a set of short videos that are really just a conversation starter. They compare the seasons of grief to the seasons of nature and then the participants join in.

One of the ground rules, she explained, is that they don't "fix" each other. Every person has to travel his or her own road. But there are some strategies that can help.

For example, Emily Robertson found some relief in journaling, although she didn't know it at the time. Now, looking back at her writing, she realizes it helped her to pinpoint some of the things that were causing the pain and that helped.

Robertson came to the group after losing her husband of 35 years. She has no family in the area and was raised to be stoic and hide her tears. But she and her husband were best friends. Others made fun of them because of the way they were always together. His death was unexpected and being left behind was devastating.

Her reaction to his death was also unexpected. She found herself, staying in her home, cutting herself off from people.

"You go around in little circles," she said. It was like losing a body part.

Friends brought her to the support group, and she didn't believe it would help. At first, she just listened and she started to realize that other people were on a similar path.

"It was a validation of my feelings -- I wasn't going crazy," she said. "I was able to talk to people who knew what I was going through."

Talking meant both receiving help and eventually helping others. She started to connect with people again. If she had stayed home, she would never have been able to move through the grief, she said.

Her first nine weeks at the group allowed her to survive. She joined again the next time the group was offered and she was in a different place in her own grief. That helped her continue her journey.

Now, four years later, Robertson is ready to live again. She's ready to feel joy again and recently became engaged.

One problem in today's society is that our culture expects people to deal with their grief and just move on, Wideman said. They don't want to give an individual enough time.

The videos she uses always include spectacular nature scenes. If you look to nature, it can help along the way, she said.

But sometimes people get stuck in the grieving process. They don't move through it and they won't allow anyone or anything to help them move along. Those people may need a professional counselor, she said.

It may be a control issue, she said. Losing a loved one is something no one can control, so they hold on to their intense grief because that is something they can control.

Losing a spouse will change many friendships, she warned. People who interacted with a couple, may not be able to switch to a relationship with a single survivor.

"You don't get invited," Robinson confirmed.

The group isn't religious, but it is spiritual, Wideman said. So far, every person who has participated believes in a higher power, but she would never turn anyone away who needed her help. For more information, call her at 479-855-1158.

