Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Margaret Rost poses next to one of three kilns that were donated along with pottery wheels and other equipment to the art club at Wishing Spring Gallery. Classes and open studio time will be available at the Clay Studio.

Artists waiting for their chance to work with clay are invited to an open house at The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. Beverages and snacks will be available.

The new studio, behind the Wishing Spring Art Gallery, will soon be the site of classes for pottery built by hand and on a wheel through the donation of 10 wheels, a slab roller, extruders, three kilns, glazing mixing tables and a spray booth to the Artisan Alliance (formerly the Village Art Club).

Classes will be available beginning in April. Teachers include Heather Grills, David Johnson, Susana Jones, Sue Hacker and Margaret Rost. Classes will include some open time in the studio and there will also be studio memberships available. A monthly fee will be prorated for the remainder of April, Johnson said.

