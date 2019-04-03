April 8

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

April 12

s The Knights of Columbus will host a Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

April 14

s The Bella Vista Farmers Market will kick off the 2019 season on Sunday, April 14. The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Sugar Creek Center parking lot, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

April 14 & 15

s Scott and Carolyn Buss invite you to two benefit concerts and teas at the Institute of Music, Worship and the Arts, 2262 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista. The Institute supports music and the arts in Bella Vista and proceeds from both events will go toward scholarship funds for students in northwest Arkansas. Each event includes a high tea in elegant surroundings with a medley of hors d'oeuvres and desserts and special concert. Tickets are $20 each; four or more tickets are only $18 each. Starting times for the events are: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14 and 4 p.m. Monday, April 15. For information, contact 479-254-9188 or email imwamusic@sbcglobal.net.

April 15

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

April 22

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

April 27

s Brats and Dogs -- Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host its annual fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in front of Allen's Foods located at 60 Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. Serving $4 brat meals or $3 hot dog meals which include caramelized onions, kraut, chips, dessert, and a soft drink. All proceeds benefit the BV Animal Shelter. There will also be related items for sale.

s The annual Highlands Flea and Boutique, hosted by the United Methodist Women, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, as well as coffee shop and bakery items. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

April 29

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

May 4

s Dedication of the Veterans Memory Walk at the Wall of Honor will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

s Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Village wastewater site, 380 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual garden party on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. For the second year in a row, Core Brewing Company and Pure Joy Ice Cream will be two of the companies sponsoring the event and providing their special flavors to the fiesta. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

May 7

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's first performance of the 2019 season will be Tuesday, May 7, at Blowing Springs Park and begins with an available picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

