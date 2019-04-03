Several members used the open forum of last week's POA Board of Directors meeting to complain that the community is no longer private.

"This is the Property Owners Association. In order to be a property owner, you have to a member and when you're a member you have to pay an assessment and that assessment, if you live in the village, is $288," member Robert Stock told the board. But, he added, now the area is open to everyone who wants to play golf or eat at a restaurant.

He said people can buy a card for golf that makes it less expensive for nonmembers to play golf.

Sandy Fosdick said that she looked up the master trail plan for the Highlands and was concerned that trail heads would be located at boat ramp parks. She doesn't want the public to be able to use the facilities she considers private. She told the board that she considers a private lake to be safer.

She started visiting Bella Vista in the '70s and it was a private community, she said.

General Manager Tom Judson assured her that the Highlands boat ramps will not become trail heads. He also promised more community input meetings before construction begins on the third portion of the trail system.

Steve McKee, a candidate for the Board, said he found the first references to the POA being open to the public in a 2015 document. He also reported that the new policy that was discussed at a Rules and Regulations Committee meeting but not yet brought before the board states that POA parks are open to the public, including the one at the Tiree boat launch on Loch Lomond.

Later, board member Jim Abrahamson pointed out that the debate about private vs. public has gone on for years, but most members began as guests. Many bought homes after visiting as guests of the developer. Truly private communities are usually much smaller than Bella Vista, he said, and usually gated.

"We're not very exclusive," he said.

In other business, Judson presented a memo to the board about the recent sale of lots which turned out to be more successful than anyone expected.

On March 25th, the sale opened and Judson said he expected to sell about 30 of the 348 membership lots owned by the POA. Membership lots, he explained, are considered unbuildable and are usually purchased by people wanting to use Bella Vista amenities as a member. Some 200 lots were sold during the first hour, and the remaining were sold within three days.

The lots were sold for $200 each and, in retrospect, that price might have been low, Judson said. Part of the revenue brought in -- just under $70,000 -- will go to assessment payments for each lot through the rest of 2019, he said. After that, the lots should bring in $16 a month each in assessments -- over $66,000. Also, the POA will save about $10,000 a year in taxes.

None of the lots will be used to vote in the May election, Judson said. The paperwork won't be complete before the cutoff date of the election. The owner of any lot in good standing on the date of the cutoff, has one vote in the election.

Judson reported that about 70 percent of the new owners come from the region and may be interested in using amenities.

