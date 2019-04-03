"My Preparedness Initiative," also known as "MyPI," is a free, national, award-winning youth preparedness, leadership and educational outreach program for teenagers across the state. The Benton County Extension Office is opening up this program to all students in the area.

Disaster Simulation, HAM radio training, hands-only CPR and AED prep are just a few components teenagers will learn at the Benton County "MyPI" class. The Benton County Extension Office invites students to sign up for the class which will start in April.

MyPI is the most comprehensive disaster preparedness program for teens in the country and it builds on the Community Emergency Response Training Program. The initiative goes beyond the classroom, as students will be required to put their curriculum training into action by completing a capstone service project.

My PI offers a three-component program. In Component A -- teens will complete the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency-certified Teen-CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training. These modules will focus on disaster preparedness, fire safety, utility control, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue CERT organization and disaster psychology.

In Component B -- the Add-On Catalog features certification in CPR and AED usage, along with a technology track comprised of awareness programs focusing on HAM Radio, NOAA Weather Radio, Smoke Alarm Maintenance, and Smart Phone App and Social Media in Emergency Preparedness. The Add-On Catalog also includes a disaster simulation and a career track that focuses on public safety, fire service and emergency management careers. To graduate from the program, students must complete all components.

Class Schedule

Class Times: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Date^Lead Instructor^Topic^Location

4/9/2019^Cleve Clark^Welcome / Overview -- Janice/Jessica -- Module 1 -- Disaster Preparedness -- Add on-Hands Only CPR & AED^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

4/16/2019^Justin Wallis^Module 2 -- Fire Safety & Utility Control^Benton Co CES Auditorium

4/18/2019^Clint Bowen^Module 3 -- Basic Disaster Med Ops 1^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

4/25/2019^Justin Wallis^Module 4 -- Basic Disaster Med Ops 2^Benton Co CES Auditorium

4/30/2019^Cleve Clark^Module 5 -- Light Search & Rescue^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/2/2019^Clint Bowen^Module 8 -- Terrorism and CERT -- Annex - ???^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/7/2019^Cleve Clark^Module 7 -- Disaster Psychology --Annex^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/9/2019^Justin Wallis^Module 6 -- CERT Organization --Annex^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/14/2019^Clint Bowen^Remaining Annex, HAM Radio, Career Track^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/16/2019^Justin Wallis^Add on Catalog^Benton Co CES Auditorium

5/21/2019^Everyone^Disaster Simulation^Rogers Fire Dept Training Center

5/23/2019^Justin Wallis^Backup date in case we need to still cover anything^Benton Co CES Auditorium

Date TBD^Everyone^Graduation

If your student or teen is interested in signing up for this class, visit https://mypiarkansas.org/students/student-application or call the Benton County Extension office at 479-271-1060.

General News on 04/03/2019