Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Reports | April 3, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Richard, Age 8

Thursday, April 4

Thunderstorms

Precip: 90%

High: 64^Low: 50

Friday, April 5

Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 71^Low: 54

Saturday, April 6

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 73^Low: 59

Sunday, April 7

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 50%

High: 70^Low: 57

Monday, April 8

Sunny

Precip: 20%

High: 75^Low: 54

Tuesday, April 9

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 74^Low: 52

Wednesday, April 10

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 73^Low: 57

04/03/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

