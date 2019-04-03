Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista After finishing his presentation on The Battle of New Orleans, Dale Phillips speaks to Barbra Hart, the chapter president of the United States Daughters of 1812, an organization made up of descendants of veterans of the War of 1812.

Not long after Dale Phillips retired from the National Park Service and moved to Bella Vista, he joined the Bella Vista Historical Society and was put to work immediately. Phillips is now the vice president of the organization and presented the program at the annual meeting on Sunday, March 24.

An election was held during the short business meeting and the slate of candidates was approved. Xyta Lucas will continue as president. Virginia Reynolds will continue as vice president. Jill Warner moved into a new position as gift shop manager, vacating the vice president slot which Phillips agreed to fill.

His presentation was about the Battle of New Orleans during the war of 1812. About 60 people were in attendance.

Phillips spent 10 years at the Chalmette Battle of New Orleans site and was involved in archeological research there.

Most people don't understand the importance of the Battle of New Orleans, he said. It was fought after the treaty ending the war was signed, but if the British had won and taken New Orleans, that treaty would not have been ratified and the war would have continued.

The War of 1812 is sometimes called the second American Revolution.

After the first American Revolution, the British did not move out of some of their forts in the west and they continued an alliance with some of the native American tribes. Immediately after the revolution, the young nation was fighting with the Indians who were often backed by the British.

Thomas Jefferson saw the importance of New Orleans and the vast territory that came with it so, when Napoleon needed money, Jefferson agreed. Great Britain refused to recognize the Louisiana Purchase.

Meanwhile, the British were stopping American ships and impressing sailors. In response, Jefferson cut off trade with Great Britain. As more Americans moved west, there were even more conflicts with native Americans.

Eventually, the war of 1812 was declared even though the country was unprepared for war.

"It was one military disaster after another," Phillips said. Although British troops actually captured Washington D.C., they were eventually defeated along the east coast.

A young military man named Andrew Jackson was sent to defend New Orleans. Because it controls shipping up and down the Mississippi River, the port of New Orleans was important. The British sent a well-regarded commander with 10,000 soldiers to take the city but, because of the location, it wasn't going to be easy.

Jackson's defending army was made up of militia, volunteers including some freed slaves, Indians and pirates, along with about 1,000 Army regulars. They spoke four or five different languages, Phillips said.

As the British forces waited in camp south of the city, Jackson led his forces to a surprise, nighttime attack. Although it wasn't a victory, it slowed the British down long enough for the Americans to build some defenses, including artillery platforms set on bales of cotton in the swampy ground. The cotton absorbed some of the water and gave them a stable platform.

Although the British had a good plan for the early January battle, nothing went according to plan and most of the British commanders were killed on the battlefield. Jackson's forces won and the British forces were called back to fight Napoleon.

The victory in the war of 1812 gave the young country an international reputation.

General News on 04/03/2019