Auditions for a mystery dinner theater production will take place this weekend, according to Debbie Reynolds, a member of the new group, Playwerks.

"Murder at the Banquet," is a one-act play that takes place during a banquet honoring crime solvers, she said. It's a comedy.

Although the final decision on the date has not been made, Reynolds believes it will be sometime in late June at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The auditions are at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and at 11 a.m on Saturday, April 6, in St. Bernard's Parish Hall.

This is the group's second project. They performed "Nunsense" at St. Bernard's in December and then took that production to Pine Bluff.

"All ages are welcome to just come and have fun," Reynolds said. For this next production, she especially needs men, she said. There are also jobs behind the scenes working with sets, costumes and props, she said.

For more information, call Reynolds at 479 531-7468.

General News on 04/03/2019