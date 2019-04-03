Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Equipment was staged near the former stump dump site on Trafalgar Road last week.

Workers prepared to build an access road and weir to help put out the Trafalgar Road fire last week.

This construction is part of a preliminary response plan put together by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, which calls for excavating, separating materials, extinguishing them, relocating them and restoring the site with native vegetation.

The ADEQ will accept public comment on the preliminary plan until April 5 and comments can be made at www.info.adeq.commentinput.com/?id=a1r2k3.

According to the preliminary plan, a fire team with certified fire personnel will be onsite for the duration of the project, and the fire is expected to be contained within the first 30 days of excavation.

The department estimates 175,000--225,000 cubic yards of waste will be removed from the site.

Excavators will remove all material onsite and put it in dump trucks, which will haul it to an onsite staging and sorting area.

A secondary team will separate materials into different staging areas based on types of waste, utilizing bulldozers, excavators and shaker machines.

Air curtain technology will be used to ensure full combustion and, according to the plan, this will allow organic fuel -- wood waste -- to be put out with minimal use of water while reducing smoke and particulate matter being released into ambient air.

A curtain of air at each box will keep as much of the smoke as possible from rising and escaping, according to the department's news release. The smoke from the burn boxes is recirculated within the boxes and through the fire until almost all of the particles in smoke are consumed, according to the department's release.

Excavation is expected to be performed only during daylight hours.

Once waste materials are put out, the ADEQ will relocate them to permitted landfills and recycling facilities.

The site will be regraded and restored with native vegetation after the fire is out, and this will help with natural regrowth of the area, according to the plan.

According to the plan, safety is the top priority.

Security will be on-site 24/7, with help from a CCTV system, outdoor lighting and the use of drones.

General News on 04/03/2019