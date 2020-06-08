Northwest Arkansas continued to see the bulk of new coronavirus cases reported in the state on Monday as officials revised the total number of cases upward to 9,740.

The state Health Department recorded 314 new infections over a 24-hour period, Gov Asa Hutchinson told reporters Monday afternoon.

More than 40% of the day's increase occurred in Washington County, where an additional 86 cases were reported and Benton County, which reported an additional 41 cases, he said.

Hospitalizations also saw a spike on Monday, increasing by 26 patients. One additional death was recorded in Arkansas, bringing the state's total to 155.

Despite the surge in cases localized to Northwest Arkansas, Hutchinson said he was not planning to abandon his statewide approach to rescinding virus-related restrictions in favor of a regional approach, though he conceded that doing so may become an option in the future.

"We might stay exactly where we are, we might look at different options," Hutchinson said.

State Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said that Arkansas remained well below reaching peak capacity at its hospitals despite the recent rise in cases.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on a state website Monday morning remained at 9,426. The death toll remained at 154.

