Barbara Ann Denson

Barbara Ann Denson, 63, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, May 29, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born May 6, 1957, in East St. Louis, Ill., to William and Ruth Tieman. Most of her years were employed in the service of helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald, of the home; her daughter, Alicia Knotts (Donald) of West Fork, Ark.; son, Jeremy Denson of Bella Vista; one sister, Suzanne Hutcherson of Swansea, Ill.; and three granddaughters.

A private family memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Ray Grace

Bobby Ray Grace, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in a skilled care facility.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Ingram, Ark., to Troy and Charlottie Grace. He was a retired minister of the Church of Christ, and was known for going out of his way to help others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mattlee Grace; and two brothers, Thomas and Bill Grace.

Survivors include his two children, Robert Grace (Rebecca) of Bella Vista and Theresa Warner (Richard) of Bella Vista; and five grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Bella Vista Cemetery in Bella Vista.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

