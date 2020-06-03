Bella Vista 4th of July Parade

Due to the pandemic, the 4th of July Patriot Parade has been canceled this year but will resume next year.

Courtesy Van

To ensure the safety of customers and drivers, the Courtesy Van has suspended all service until it is deemed safe to operate by health officials. Stay tuned for the time it is able to restart service.

Bella Vista Library

While waiting to reopen the doors, Bella Vista librarians are offering curbside pick up. Patrons can call the library or access the card catalog online and reserve a book. The books are checked out, bagged, labeled with a portion of the borrower's name and left on a table in front of the entrance for pick up. There is a whiteboard behind the table which lists the procedures and rules. The library website contains current information at bvpl.org. Hoopla is a good way to access many things digitally. With just your library card, you can access music, movies, TV shows, ebooks and graphic novels online for free. Find it on the website under DISCOVER -- DIGITAL SERVICES.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum has updated its closure information, stating it will be closed through the month of June.

Property Owners Association

The outdoor pools and the beach at Lake Avalon opened Memorial Day weekend with these guidelines in place:

• Each individual pool at Kingsdale and Metfield complexes have limited capacity to ensure safe social distancing of 6 feet between non-family members.

• All pools will have specific timeslots in order to maximize the number of members at one time.

• There are three 2 1/2 hour timeslots with 30 minutes in-between to disinfect and clean the facilities.

• The timeslots will be first-come, first-served; at the current time, there is not a reservation system in place.

• Pool timeslots available are: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (closed for disinfecting and cleaning 1:30-2 p.m.); 2-4:30 p.m. (closed for disinfecting and cleaning 4:30-5 p.m.); 5-7 p.m.

• Members are allowed to use just one timeslot per day.

• Physical distancing of 6 feet will be enforced between people in all pool areas, including in the water. Family members may sit and enter the pool together. Chairs between groups will be appropriately spaced and not all members may have a chair.

• Physical distancing will be enforced at slides and the concessions area.

• Anyone with the following characteristics will not be able to enter: a fever of 100.4°F or greater in the last two days; a cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell; contact with a person known to be infected with covid-19 in the previous 14 days.

• It is recommended that people refrain from entering if: 65 years of age or older; they have underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma or weakened immunity.

-- The beach at Lake Avalon will enforce the same social distancing guidelines as the pools, and both the sandy area and the water will be managed with the same directives listed above. Members are asked to respect a maximum three-hour stay.

Beach hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

Kayak Demo Days -- The annual Kayak Demo Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Lake Ann Park. Ozark Mountain Trading Company will be on hand with 50-plus kayaks and paddleboards of every style and function imaginable. Kayaks will be disinfected between use and the event will be spread over a large area to minimize the chance of transfer of pathogens. Staff members will be available to answer questions and assist in matching customers with the proper kayak. Test one or test them all and plan to get wet.

Kids Fishing Derby -- Kids Fishing Derby was rescheduled to Aug. 7 at the pond behind the Metfield Clubhouse. Local children between the ages of 3 and 15 are welcome to participate. POA membership is not necessary. Parents do not need a license but must not aid children in reeling in fish. Participants must provide their own bait and tackle. The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs to noon. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the pond. Call the lakes department at 479-855-5068 with any questions.

Surrounding Area

Free fishing weekend -- Thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon Friday, June 12, through midnight Sunday night, June 14.

Walton Arts Center -- all shows for the remainder of the season at Walton Arts Center have now been rescheduled, postponed or canceled. Patrons can view a current list of shows to find the status at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/. Performances are scheduled to resume at the start of the new season in September.

As a reminder, Walton Arts Center lobby is currently closed to the public. If you have questions, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 479-443-5600 or at [email protected]

Watch heARTs to homes, a weekly webcast produced by Walton Arts Center that airs at 6 p.m. every Saturday on Walton Arts Center's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Episodes are available for 48 hours after they air.

Visit Walton Arts Center's Virtual Stage, a curated list of digital performances to help you connect virtually and experience the performing arts at your convenience. The page is updated weekly with new performance opportunities and resources.

Community on 06/03/2020