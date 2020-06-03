Discover Bella Vista, the Bella Vista Advertising and Promotion commission, decided to take a first step toward a feasibility study for hotels in the city during its Thursday, May 21, regular meeting.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of putting out a request for quotation during the meeting, which will prompt firms to provide quotes to the commission.

A study of this variety could produce documentation showing how much need the city has for a hotel, which can be used to make a case for a hotel in the city to potential developers.

Brandon Kelley with Velo Media said that a hotel would mean a lot for the city.

"A hotel would be a game changer," he said.

Commission chair Doug Fowler said that, speaking with representatives from Cooper Communities, he's heard Cooper has reached out and hotel chains have expressed limited interest, but it might be worth speaking with the company again.

The RFQ has very few associated advertising costs, but would help the commission see what a study could cost before it dives in.

"It doesn't cost us anything to do an RFQ," he said.

Commissioner Tom Judson said that a hotel isn't something that will happen immediately.

"I think we've got to think the long game," he said.

It could be two to four years before the city sees any building, he said.

The commission also examined, but did not act on, a grant request for the Veterans Wall of Honor.

The $15,000 request was for an expansion of the park surrounding the wall.

Kelley said it's important to determine if this is something that fits with the commission's mission of increasing tourism in the city.

"We try to be as research-based as possible," he said.

Fowler said that the commission should focus on things with a high potential to impact the local economy, but the commission can make a grant for less than requested if that is deemed appropriate.

Tom Judson said the facility has no way to track visitors, but the commission might be able to help provide ways to count visitors and generate actionable data.

The commission agreed to hold off on making a decision pending more discussion with the applicants.

General News on 06/03/2020