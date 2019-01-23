Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Students in the Essentrics class at the Artist Retreat Center wait for instruction. Essentrics is also knows as "classical stretch."

A log cabin built in 1853 and later occupied by the family that owned the Bella Vista resort, is now the location of wellness classes. The Artist Retreat Center, just off of Highway 71, is filling up with teachers, students and coffee drinkers.

Sara Parnell bought the building in 2013 and then formed a nonprofit called the Artist Retreat Center. From the very beginning, her vision was to become a gathering place for people interested in art and in wellness.

Food trucks began moving into the space in front of the cabin in 2016. One of the trucks, Java Dudes, owned by Dustin Breazeale and Justin Reed, wanted to add some indoor space, so their coffee drinkers could sit and relax inside. Eventually, they leased the bottom floor of the ARC from Parnell and now serve breakfast and lunch, as well as coffee and tea.

Classes are upstairs in the studio. The schedule is complex and changes often, Parnell said. Until the schedule settles down, she recommends looking up classes on the ARC Facebook page or calling Lindsay White, who is helping to coordinate with teachers, at 918-533-8282.

White, a massage therapist as well as a Yoga teacher, said that, when she lived in Fayetteville, Northwest Arkansas was her "get-away." She saw the Artist Retreat Center and noticed the food trucks moving in, but it wasn't until she saw Java Dudes opening inside that she stopped.

"Coffee houses are just -- where it's at," she explained. By then she had moved to Bella Vista, so she went and met Breazeale and Reed, who in turn introduced her to Parnell. She volunteered to teach a donation-based Yoga class outside last summer, but it was difficult to keep her students coming back. She asked Parnell about moving inside.

White isn't unusual, Parnell said, the teachers come to her. White is one of several Yoga teachers. There's also a class in meditation.

Cindee Johnson teaches Essentrics which is also known as classical stretch.

"It's a very slowing movement that is really easy on bones and joints," she said. Essentrics uses all the muscles and joints in the body as well as the tissues that connect them.

"It's therapy in motion," she said.

She teaches at the Artist Retreat Center on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9 a.m. and on Thursday night at 5:45. She also teaches at Concordia and the Grand Brook Memory Care unit, where her students are mostly seniors. Her oldest student is 100 years old, she said.

"It's good for posture, balance, flexibility and range of motion," she said, "It unlocks tight muscles and joints, helps get you toned and slenderized. It prevents injuries and speeds recovery."

Johnson was also drawn to the ARC by the coffee shop.

"I've been waiting for a coffee shop in Bella Vista for years," she said. When she was given a tour of the studio above Java Dudes, she was hooked.

"It's the most amazing space," she said. Her students love the room too, and they often end their class at Java Dudes drinking coffee and eating breakfast.

The room that White and Johnson use as a studio, is also a concert venue, Parnell said. She's lining up talent now and may go back to a Thursday night schedule for concerts.

She also plans to add more workshops and lectures on all aspects of wellness, including cooking and eating.

Parnell, a member of the city's Arts Council, works with Wishing Springs Gallery supporting visual artists in the area as well.

"It's a very cool and beautiful idea," White said about the Artist Retreat Center.

For more information on classes at the ARC, call White at 918-533-8282 or email her at yogawellnessarc@gmail.com.

Community on 01/23/2019