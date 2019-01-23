A new Joint Advisory Committee has been quietly setting up shop for the Bella Vista POA. The Strategic Joint Advisory Committee, sometimes referred to as the "Super Committee" has been working on its mission statement and preparing to take on some big projects.

The committee is made up of mostly members of the other JACs. There's Chairman Jason Loyd and Phil Spencer from the Golf Committee, Matt Champagne, Kelly Austin and Marvin Macedo from the Lakes Committee; Janay Nutt and Lily Ellicott from the Community Involvement Committee, Gary Griffin (vice chairman) and Mary Henning from the Recreation Committee. Loyd, Champagne, Nutt and Griffin are the chairmen of their JAC's. In addition, Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city, Joan Glubczynski, the POA's recreation director, and Tom Judson, the POA's general manager are ex officio members of the committee.

Three board members are assigned liaisons: Ruth Hatcher, Mike Abb and David Brandenburg.

Loyd said the committee will take on two or three big projects each year and probably meet every other month. Projects can be sent to the committee from the board, or the committee may find its own projects.

Minutes of the July 1018 board meeting show that the temporary Golf Task Force which had been formed when the board was considering the future of the Berksdale and Kingswood courses recommended a more permanent "Golf Review Team." According to the minutes, the board wanted to expand the scope of the new group, and the result was the Strategic Joint Advisory Committee.

"The impetus was golf, but we took it to the next level," Judson said. All the JACs have evolved and he expects this new committee will too.

"One challenge for the JACs," Loyd explained, "is to understand the whole POA, not just their topic. This will let the committees collaborate and also support the board with their projects."

"We're looking at the community as a whole," Judson explained, "How do we improve the lives of our residents by working together."

Many POA projects cross committee lines, Loyd said. For example, renovating the closed nine holes of the Berksdale course into a park will involve the Golf Committee since it's giving up the property; the Recreation Committee since it will help decide what features will be most popular in a park and the Community Involvement Committee which may want to use the new park for events. The Lakes Committee members will be interested in the creek that flows through the area and the small man-made ponds. In the past, the golf course ponds have been used as a nursery to raise fish to be released into the lakes for fishing.

Another possible project will be the renovation of Riordan Hall. A vote to raise the assessment and pay for a new structure to replace Riordan was canceled last May when it became clear that members did not support it. Now, an update of Riordan Hall in on the table.

"We still have one of the older buildings in the community that hasn't been touched," Judson said. "What are we going to do with it?"

All the JACs are designed to give members a voice in POA decisions, and the new committee will not be an exception. Its meetings will be open, Loyd said. The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Country Club Board Room.

