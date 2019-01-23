Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police chief James Graves (left) stands with the department's civilian of the year, dispatcher Nick Collins.

The Bella Vista Police Department had its annual awards ceremony last Wednesday to recognize promotions, years of service and special awards.

Police chief James Graves said that the department celebrates milestone years of service, but he appreciates the work everyone in the department has put in.

"As chief of police, you guys make my job easy," he told the gathered officers and department staff.

The 2018 officer of the year award was given to officer Reid Hudgens, who started as the department's narcotics officer.

Graves said that Hudgens started a new position for the department and had to build it from the ground up.

Since starting, Graves said Hudgens has developed sources that have led to several arrests and the seizure of several illicit materials, including pills, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana and methamphetamine.

"Reid's done a great job," Graves said.

Dispatcher Nick Collins was awarded civilian of the year for 2018. Graves said Collins started with the department last year and brought a positive attitude that brightens coworkers' days.

"He's done a bang-up job," Graves said.

New awards this year included the volunteer of the year award, issued to Chris Eubanks, and the Lifesaver Award, issued to dispatchers Stacey Wigginton and Alisha Shockley.

Graves estimated that Eubanks, who has volunteered with the department for 11 years, saves the department about 12 hours of labor each week while manning the front desk.

The pair of lifesaver awards were issued for similar calls, in which Shockley and Wigginton both helped callers initiate early CPR that was credited with saving patient lives.

Additional awards include:

• Byron Stival, promoted to lieutenant;

• Dispatcher Alisha Shockley, 10 years of service;

• Dispatcher Jamie Abbott, 10 years of service;

• Lt. Scott Vanatta, 10 years of service; and

• Clerk Christina Coenen, five years of service.

General News on 01/23/2019