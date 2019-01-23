When the POA Board of Directors met in a work session on Thursday, Jan. 17, members received copies of proposed policy changes that concern ethics and disciplining board members. The changes will be probably be voted on at the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan, 24, at the Country Club Board Room. Changes must be read and approved twice before they become effective.

The Rules and Regulations Committee has been discussing the changes, it was revealed at the work session. The committee is made up of board members and no longer holds monthly meetings but met to discuss this issue.

The proposal changes policy 1.10, Board of Director's Ethics, to include a paragraph that requires directors to adhere to the governing documents, including the Board Member's Manual.

The implementation of the policy was moved to a new section, 1.12. The new policy gives the board a number of choices to use when dealing with the discipline of a board member. Discipline begins with a reprimand, then the requirement of a formal apology, then a written warning, suspension, a request for resignation and, finally, removal.

All disciplinary actions begin with a written charge turned into the corporate secretary, and the policy includes a one-page "Misconduct Allegation Form" that can be used. The written charge is given to the accused director, who has seven days to consider it and possibly build a case to defend himself.

The board considers the charge in an executive session, the policy continues, and votes on the follow-up action. A two-thirds majority is necessary to discipline a board member.

A second policy on releasing information, policy 6.02, will also be considered. A new paragraph is proposed that states, "Directors shall not utilize the media or social media to criticize or create fodder for criticism of decisions made by the majority of the board or of decisions made by the association. Directors are not required to agree with the majority decision, but they must respect the decision and not create a divisive atmosphere."

Although no reason was given for updating the policies, a board member was removed in April after another board member charged him with violating Policy 1.10 through emails and Facebook posts.

Also, the board heard updates on several issues at the work session.

Judson said the engineering firm hired by the POA to look at former stump dumps has filed plans with the ADEQ to complete "closing" three of those locations.

Although they have not been used for 1o to 20 years, the POA didn't complete all the steps needed for the dumps to be officially closed. The firm hasn't finished a plan to close the west side stump dump that was in use until last summer. Complaints about a fire at another closed stump dump location on the east side brought the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to Bella Vista. At least one member has reported fire at the west side dump, Judson said, but when he sent his staff to investigate, it determined it was steam made by the decomposition process.

The POA went ahead and installed a water line near where the Trafalgar Road fire is burning because the ADEQ asked it to, Judson said. No decision has been made on how to put out that fire, he said. Water may or may not be necessary, he said, but it will be available.

Board member Jerry Hover said he's been meeting with a group discussing an outdoor archery range, but the recreation committee hasn't yet heard a proposal.

