Photo submitted This month's photography category was "Holidays." The first-place winner, with the photo above, was John Huse. Second place went to Jennifer Loper and third place was Natalie Roller.

The Bella Vista Photography Club (previously known as The Bentonville/Bella Vista Photography Club) met Jan. 15 at Guaranty Bank in Jane, Mo., for its first regular monthly meeting of the year.

Doug Keck, the president, opened the meeting by introducing the 2019 board members as John White, treasurer; Kelly Ballard, social media; Michael Ballard, web design; Becky Brubaker, keeper of the gallery; Natalie Roller, secretary; and John Huse, competition chairman. Doug informed the members of Dennis Evans' volunteering for the open vice president position. The members voted to accept Dennis as vice president.

The 2019 member guides were passed out and Doug discussed the new changes, contests and new requirements for competitions. While covering the monthly contest categories, Doug announced that the February meeting will include a guest speaker, Tim Donar, explaining how to set up photos for printing, print mediums and drone-aerial photography.

February's contest is night photography/long exposure. Since a lunar eclipse will be occurring during this time period, Doug discussed the timetable for shooting the eclipse and how to adjust the manual camera settings during each phase of it. He then detailed how to best use photo equipment for long exposures. Tripods and cable releases are necessary to get the sharpest images when using long exposures. Editing programs such as Star Stax allow for easy stitching of multiple images when aiming to get star circles. The club then set up equipment in the parking lot to practice photographing the moon.

A group photography outing is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Fair parking lot to shoot the lunar eclipse event.

The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Guaranty Bank in Jane. Visitors are always welcome.

