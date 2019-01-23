Jan. 28

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kent Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there will be no dance on Monday, Feb. 4.

Jan. 29

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Northwest Medical Center of Bentonville, Classroom A, on the first floor. Optional lunch from the Allspice Cafe can be brought across the hall from the classroom. At noon, there will be an informative presentation. For additional information and reservations, please call 479-531-0548.

Feb. 20

s A New Menu Tasting Party will be held at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill, located inside the Bella Vista Country Club, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $25 and include one drink and hors d'oeuvre food stations. There are no reservations accepted.

Mar. 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. If you would like information on obtaining tickets, you may contact 479-200-1186.

