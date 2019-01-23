Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Robert Prazak, left, talks with Bella Vista residents Chris Baker and Roy Baker about his new book Miracles?? Maybe.

Bella Vista resident Robert Prazak discussed his book Miracles?? Maybe while signing and selling copies last week.

Prazak said he will have another signing for anyone interested in acquiring a copy at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Highlands United Methodist Church at 371 Glasgow Road.

Prazak said his two-part book is about faith.

"It's mainly about churches, where it's been going the past 30 years," he said.

He's concerned because church membership is in decline, he said, and he wants to keep faith alive.

"This is my effort to do my part to keep religion going strong," he explained.

One portion of the book is inspired by a trip he took to Sweden in the 1970s, Prazak explained, where a student his family took in as a foreign exchange student told him that religion is old-fashioned and few people go to church. Prazak said the student then told him that he expects the same to happen in the United States.

The other portion is based on an exercise performed in his church, where congregation members were asked to write down what they believed to be miracles in their own life.

This prompted him to write about a period in his life from about 1955 to 1970, he explained.

"There were many small miracles that I thought were happening in my life," he said.

