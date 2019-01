Rosaleen Wilcox, 71, died in a house fire early Sunday morning at 22 Crosston Lane in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

One other person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Bella Vista.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

