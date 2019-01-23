Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A ladder bridge has been built around one bluff in Blowing Springs.

An alternative line just opened up in Blowing Springs.

Chris Crone with Progressive Trail Design was involved in the construction of a new ladder bridge, which twists around a rough patch in front of a bluff on the Blowing Springs trails' north loop.

This approximately 65-foot long bridge was put in place to make this stretch easier for walkers and riders who aren't quite ready to tackle the technical rocks in this short stretch, including a very large, near-vertical stone, Crone said.

"The Blowing Springs Loop is anticipated to be a blue rated trail and the bridge allowed riders that couldn't make it up the technical rocky section an easier option," he said.

The bridge now reaching out over a sheer drop took four days' work, he said, and was completed at the beginning of this year.

Putting footers for this bridge into bedrock wasn't the easiest thing, he said, and getting material up staged up on the hillside provided an interesting challenge.

Crone said he's glad his team was able to install this new trail feature. It should make climbs a little quicker and provide an easier option for walkers and riders.

"It's a good thing, it needed to happen," he said.

