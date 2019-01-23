NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is initiating continuous air monitoring in the Bella Vista community. Air monitors will be set up at the Bella Vista Fire Station and Cooper Elementary School. Monitors will record particulate matter levels on a 24-hour cycle. The data will be collected and analyzed by ADEQ personnel and then released to the public in a timely manner.

At the request of EnSafe, ADEQ authorized the installation of a water line to the site. The installation was completed on Thursday, Jan. 10. This is a first step to establish a water source for smoke and fire suppression for whenever an action plan is developed and implemented.

ADEQ has launched the Bella Vista Community Information page on its website: www.adeq.state.ar.us/bella-vista. The web page is a resource with up-to-date information regarding the fire on Trafalgar Road. Resources and information can be found on the web page, as well as updates regarding onsite work being done.

It will be updated on a regular basis as new information becomes available. With the launch of the web page, ADEQ has set up a designated Bella Vista community phone line at 501-682-0906 and an email address at trafalgarsite@adeq.state.ar.us.

