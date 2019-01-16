The Bella Vista Property Owners Association added a waterline, crossing Trafalgar Road near the burning former stump dump, at the request of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality last week.
ADEQ spokesman Donnally Davis said this is a first step to ensure there's a water source for smoke and fire suppression when an action plan is developed.
Fire Chief Steve Sims said that the line does not currently connect to anything but will provide access to water onsite if the final plan to put out the fire calls for it.
It's worth noting, he said, that regardless of what plan is implemented, this fire is not likely to be put out quickly and getting it fully extinguished will be a challenge.
Print Headline: Waterline placed near Trafalgar fire site