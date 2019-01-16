Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A section of Trafalgar Road was cut away Thursday afternoon to make way for a waterline to cross beneath the road and connect to the water main, providing potential water access to the Trafalgar Road fire site that may be tapped into if the remediation plan calls for it.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association added a waterline, crossing Trafalgar Road near the burning former stump dump, at the request of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality last week.

ADEQ spokesman Donnally Davis said this is a first step to ensure there's a water source for smoke and fire suppression when an action plan is developed.

Fire Chief Steve Sims said that the line does not currently connect to anything but will provide access to water onsite if the final plan to put out the fire calls for it.

It's worth noting, he said, that regardless of what plan is implemented, this fire is not likely to be put out quickly and getting it fully extinguished will be a challenge.

General News on 01/16/2019