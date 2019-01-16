Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The Greens One offers a special price for "friends and neighbors" which gives some residents space for out-of-town guests.

Although there are still people who return to their timeshares every year, the Greens One is changing. As the number of people interested in timeshares dwindles, the managers of the Greens One are finding other ways to fill their units.

A special "friends and neighbors" rate was rolled out recently -- just in time for some families who want to get away from the fumes of the Trafalgar Road fire, manager Chris Woody said. The price, she said, is similar to a standard hotel room in Rogers or Bentonville but, at the Greens One, guests get an entire condominium.

All 40 units are identical, she said. Each one is a two bedroom unit with a woodburning fireplace, a Jacuzzi tub, and a fully-equipped kitchen. Guests can borrow grills and baby furniture, she said, as well as movies and books.

Some residents put up out-of-town guests at the Greens One, Woody said. She knows retirees tend to downsize their homes but still want to see children and grandchildren.

Out-of-town vacationers are also welcome, manager Fuzzy Batten said. Recently, some trail users discovered the complex. It's perfect for mountain bikers who can lock their bikes inside the private atrium, which serves as the entrance for each unit. He recently purchased two mountain bikes which guests will be able to rent.

"If we keep people in Bella Vista, they'll spend their money here," he said.

Meanwhile, Woody is collecting information about area attractions so she can share it with guests. When she discovered there's both a winery and a chocolate factory in Tonitown, she decided to try to set up tours for her guests. She can also direct them to Crystal Bridges or any of the other museums in the region.

In the summer, the complex has its own pool, and there are barbecues in the pavilion in the complex park, as well as ping pong tournaments in the pool house.

When guests want to bring their own boat for the Bella Vista Lakes, Woody calls nearby Riordan Hall and arranges for parking. Few condominium resorts have the oversized parking needed for a boat trailer.

The staff will also help visitors get their POA guest cards, which allows them to use POA facilities, including the fitness centers. The staff can also help visitors get the necessary fishing licenses.

Timeshare weeks are still available through the company that owns Greens One, Batten said, and he's happy to put someone in touch with the company, but he's not a salesman. As manager, Batten considers himself on call. He lives close to the complex so he can return easily if something needs his attention after hours.

The Greens One, just west of Riordan Hall, is separate from The Greens Two and Vacation Rentals.

"The Silver Sneakers people love that," she said.

Silver Sneakers is a fitness program for senior citizens.

