Almost everyone remembers the story of the five-brother band of sailors known as the Sullivans, who all perished when their light cruiser was torpedoed off the Solomon Islands in 1942. A movie was made of their experience. Another story or movie could be made of the five Stolpe brothers, all of which served in WWII, but in different branches of the Armed Forces and locations around the world. All five survived the war, though two were wounded.

The youngest, Clifton, was one of 18 children from a Nebraska family. He was born June 28, 1924, and died recently at age 94, in Bella Vista on Dec. 7, 2018. All five Stolpe brothers are now deceased. Clifton retired in Bella Vista 30 years ago and enjoyed singing in the United Lutheran Church Choir.

He also has an honoree brick at the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial in Bella Vista, which hosts approximately 5,000 bricks on 24 walls. The memorial was completed about 10 years ago and new features are being added all the time. Our Veterans Wall of Honor is probably the only Veterans' memorial that honors all Veterans spanning as far back as 1776.

There is a story about the Stolpes in the magazine, "We R Bella Vista," November, December, January 2016-2017 issue. This, to me, is a wonderful story and national news, one which our Veterans Council of NWA is proud to share.

Leonard Eisert

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/16/2019