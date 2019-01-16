Photo submitted Members of the new NWA Jazz and More Orchestra are preparing for the annual Valentine's Day Dance at Riordan Hall.

The annual Valentine's Day Dance at Riordan Hall will feature a brand new band this year, but many fans will be able to spot some familiar faces. The NWA Jazz and More orchestra was formed when the JM Band and the Bella Vista Big Band merged recently, and they're ready to perform.

The new band is still a big band, publicity chairman Chris Thurston said, but people don't know what a big band is.

"A big band isn't just a band that plays big band music," she said. "It's a band with a certain number of various instruments."

The new band has five saxophones, four trumpets and two trombones, as well as a keyboard, drums, a bass, a guitar and a vocalist. The band plays several types of music, including swing, jazz, and rock and roll. She believes the band is the only regularly rehearsing big band in the tri-state area. The band is also a nonprofit.

The merger was easier because members of each band knew each other.

"All the musicians in this area travel on the same roads," she said.

It was the Bella Vista Big Band that usually played the Valentine's Day Dance, she said. Both bands had a following from all over the region and Thurston expects those at the dance to see the new formation.

The dance is sponsored by the POA and tickets are available at Riordan Hall for $10 each. It's scheduled for Feb. 9.

For more information, call Riordan Hall at 855-8170.

General News on 01/16/2019