Jan. 14

s January is National Volunteer Blood Donor Month in the U.S., and CBCO is thanking donors by offering a free pair of colorful socks to participants this month at all four CBCO Donor Centers. These socks are emblazoned with a message identifying the wearer as a true lifesaver. Find out more about this January promotion by visiting www.cbco.org. A drive will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.

Jan. 19

s Carie O'Banion will speak at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Boulevard, on her walk across northern Spain in the fall of 2017. The pilgrimage is known as the "Camino de Santiago," or "the way of St. James." The walk is an ancient pilgrimage to Santiago, Spain, where tradition has it that the remains of St. James reside. Her walk was in excess of 400 miles over a period of about 30 days. She has many beautiful photos to share of walkers, churches, landscapes and Spanish citizens depicting her journey. She is a retired librarian from the Bentonville school system. Coffee and pastries will be served. Call the church office at 479-855-1176 to record your intent to attend.

Jan. 21

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Jan. 23

s The 2019 Annual Meeting for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. will be held at the Bella Vista Country Club'd board meeting room, 98 Clubhouse Drive, Bella Vista, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, for the transaction of all Bella Vista Animal Shelter Inc. business as may properly come before the meeting. The public and all member are invited to attend. Applications for board member positions are available at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. For more information, contact Deidre Knight-Matney, executive director, at 479-855-6020 or bvas_ed@yahoo.com.

Jan. 28

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kent Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there will be no dance on Monday, Feb. 4.

