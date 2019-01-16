At Tanyard Creek, golfing professional Hillery Sence is looking forward to a new piece of equipment that will help her help golfers even more. Sence, the supervisor and teaching professional at the POA's driving range, uses high-tech equipment to ensure that golfers get just the right clubs.

"No two people swing the same way, because no two people are built the same way," she explained. That's why there are so many variations in golf clubs. At Tanyard Creek, she can build a golf club precisely for each specific golfer.

"It's better to get the fitting before you spend the money on clubs," she said

Since starting at Tanyard in October, she's already been helping golfers. She uses a piece of equipment known as a flight scope. A golfer looking for new clubs is positioned just outside the bay doors at Tanyard Creek, with the flight scope set up close by and Sence seated at a computer just beyond the flight scope. The computer displays the information picked up by the scope.

The information ranges from the speed of the ball, the spin rate, the height it reaches and the time in the air, as well as several other measurements. A professional, like Sence, can look at the data and determine the best head to put on the best shaft for each individual. It's concrete information, she explained, that can be translated into the right club for each golfer.

She also likes to watch a golfer swing and the ball's path, herself, even while the equipment is monitoring it all. When the weather cooperates, she can watch the golfer outside; but when the weather is bad, that doesn't work as well. That's why she's looking forward to the simulator that is waiting to be installed inside the bay doors.

The simulator will project a golf course onto one wall so a golfer inside can swing at the video green. A series of nets will stop the ball safely. The flight scope can be used at the same time, so Sence can fit golf clubs on bad weather days

The simulator can be used to play an entire golf course, but Sense isn't sure if it will be available to golfers who just want to play golf during a blizzard. It will definitely be available for customers who want to be fitted for golf clubs and don't want to be outside in the cold or the rain or, sometimes, the very hot weather.

The simulator has been delivered but not yet installed, she said. She doesn't know how long it will take to get the equipment working.

Sence is a pro golfer. She played at the University of Cincinnati and has, more recently, competed in several professional tournaments.

"That's what makes me a good teacher," she said. "I know what it takes."

Meanwhile, she gives lessons at Tanyard and supervises the shop there. There are a lot of special orders, she said. The shop, and the repair business across the parking lot -- Get a Grip -- serves both POA members and the public.

She plans to continue competing when she can. One perk of her job is that she can sometimes steal a few minutes to go out and hit golf balls between customers and be ready for the next tournament.

