So, who doesn't have a solution to the stump dump fire? The paper has been full of ideas. Well, I think I will put my oar in the water. There are a lot of nasty things coming out of the dump aside from the smell. These chemicals could and should be incinerated. It is a common method of disposal. The problem is they are being formed by incomplete combustion and not destroyed. The problem is not the presence of oxygen but the lack of sufficient amounts. I propose to flood the dump with oxygen (air) to really get that sucker burning. It would raise the temperature, completely incinerate whatever is down there, alleviate the odor, destroy the chemicals, and be over with quickly. So, let's throw this on the wall and see if it sticks. This is my "Brief and Spectacular" moment (clap).

Ron Burkett

Bella Vista

Editorial on 01/16/2019