The Bella Vista POA is collecting discarded Christmas trees at the upper end of Lake Ann this year, according to Rick Echols, the lakes and fisheries superintendent. The trees will be sunk in the lake to create fish habitat.

"Trees should be stripped of all ornaments, tinsel and lights," he said. "A sign will mark the specific location."

Usually, the Fly Tyers Club helps sink the trees -- a project that can take several days.

Each year trees are collected and then sunk in a different lake.

General News on 01/09/2019