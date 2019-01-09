The planning commission will be voting on a large scale development for The Shoppes on the Trail during its Monday, Jan. 14, regular meeting.

According to a staff report produced for the Thursday, Jan. 3, work session, the development will sit on a 1.75-acre lot between the existing Crye-Leike building and Walgreens alongside U.S. Highway 71.

Plans for the site show three sections of the building designated for retail and one designated for a restaurant.

City staff recommended approval with the condition that outstanding staff comments, including removal of a parking space to allow the fire department more room to work around the fire hydrant, designating fire lanes and requiring an alarm system.

According to the report, the lot is under the minimum size for C-4 commercial zoning, but the building and parking setbacks and requirements have been met.

The development will have access to U.S. Highway 71 via South Lake Drive.

City staff reported they have not yet received any comments from utility companies that could hinder this development.

During the work session, the commission also discussed rezoning a parcel on Evanton Road from R-1 residential to A-1 agricultural and a waiver to allow two driveways on a Granshire Drive parcel.

