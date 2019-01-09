Patrick Garnett Engleman

Patrick Garnett Engleman, 36, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 30, 2018, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 10, 1982, in Clinton, Okla., to Steve and Jackie (Renfro) Engleman. He was raised in Norman, Okla. He attended the Art Institute of Dallas and graduated from the Univerity of Oklahoma. He pursued a career as a master electrician. He enjoyed people and debating politics, religion, sports and philosophy. He moved to Bella Vista in 2016 and enjoyed camping, hiking, biking and kayaking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steve Engleman; grandparents, Charles and Jean Garnett Engleman; and grandmother, Bobie Brogden Renfro.

Survivors include his mother, Jackie Renfro Engleman; brother, Ryan (Jennifer); grandfather, Jack Renfro; and fiancee, Ashley Autrey.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Jonathan David Fraka

Jonathan David Fraka, 32, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 1, 2019.

He was born March 23, 1986, in Rogers, Ark. He was Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Rountree; paternal grandfather, Jack Fraka; and paternal grandmother, Margaret Fraka.

Survivors include his parents, Jon and Patti Fraka of the home; his brother, Jason Fraka of Bella Vista; and his grandmother, Barbara Rountree of Nixa, Mo.

Mae Hamilton

Mae Hamilton, 90, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at a local skilled care center.

She was born Sept. 22, 1928, in Blockton, Iowa, to Leola Baker and Forest Jones. She loved spending quality time with her family. She and her husband had a farm while living in Iowa. They enjoyed working their garden together and being outside as much as possible. She moved to Northwest Arkansas 18 years ago from Red Oak, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Marvin Hamilton.

Survivors include one son, Roger Hamilton (Lyanne) of Iowa; two daughters, Becky Stewart of Bella Vista, Ark., Michele Moore (Chad Wigington) of Little Flock, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Austin (Bud) of Branson, Mo.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Rogers First Assembly of God, in Rogers.

Memorials may be sent to the "Building Fund" at Rogers First Assembly of God.

John E. McWilliams, Jr.

John E. McWilliams Jr., 91, recently of Bella Vista, Ark., died Dec. 28, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Glenshaw, Pa., to John and Madeline (McKnight) McWilliams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timothy McWilliams; his children's mother, Colleen McCahan McWilliams; and his sister, Mary Jane Long.

Survivors include his wife, Diane McWilliams; children, John McWilliams III (Mary) of Pensacola, Fla., Deborah Balliew (Jeff) of Arlington, Texas, Jeffrey McWilliams (Judy) of Woodlands, Texas; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Trinity Grace Presbyterian Church, 5845 Bellview Road, Rogers, Ark., with Chris Miller officiating. Private interment will be at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Memorial donations may be made to Ligonier Ministries, 421 Ligonier Ct., Sanford, FL 32771 or Trinity Grace Church, 5845 Bellview Road, Rogers, AR 72758 or to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Jan Schweitzer

Jan Schweitzer, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark. died Dec. 31, 2018.

She was born Sept. 15, 1936, in rural Adrian, Minn., area to Ray Koobs and Anna Lingbeck. She attended schools in Ellsworth, Minn., and attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., to where she moved. She married Roger Hanson on June 6, 1958, in Ellsworth. She was active in many church and symphonic choirs throughout her life. She married Dick Schweitzer Aug. 11, 1977, in Sioux Falls. They moved to Bella Vista in 2000 where she worked part-time in the Bella Vista POA general office and remained active in many choirs and on many committees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, in 2008; her parents; sister, Jeanine Crist; and brother, David Ray.

Survivors include two sons, Brian Hanson (Luann) and Brad Hanson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six step-children, Bob Schweitzer of Grand Rapids, Mich., LuAnn Carlson (Jeff) of Grand Rapids, Dawn Hill-Young (Dale) of Sparta, Mich., Laura Pokora (Scott) of Rockford, Mich., Tony Schweitzer (Laura) of Comstock Park, Mich. and Sherry Hess (Mike) of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Hickman (Robert) of Duluth, Minn.; and eight brothers.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Bella Vista Community Church with Jeff Reed officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bella Vista Community Church Music Fund and Bella Vista Community Church Building Fund, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Beth Rosalie Stockwell Olson

Beth Rosalie Stockwell Olson passed into her Lord's Presence on January 1, 2019, in Bella Vista, Arkansas, where she and Ted, her husband of 67 years, lived after retirement.

Beth was born on August 21, 1921, on her family's farm in Manhattan, Kansas, to Ethel Leota Webster Stockwell and Frank Allen Stockwell. She enjoyed telling her suburban raised children of the fun and work growing up on a farm. A favorite chore of Beth and older sister Alice was riding their pony Bonny up the hill behind their house to round up the dairy cows from the pasture. Also, she told of the adventures of gathering eggs and finding a black snake in a nest full of hen eggs.

After graduating from Manhattan High, Beth went on to attend and graduate from Kansas State University with a degree in Home Economics. While attending KSU, she was a member of the KSU Rifle Team. During her time at KSU, Beth had an exciting trip to Washington D.C. and New York City. In Washington D.C. Beth was privileged to spend an evening with Reverend Peter and Catharine Marshall. Peter was the Chaplain of the US Senate at the time. While in New York, Beth celebrated New Year's Eve in Time's Square.

After graduating from KSU, Beth became a County Home Extension agent for Wyandotte County, KS.

Beth and Ted were the first couple to be married in Kansas State's newly constructed Danforth Chapel on October 29, 1949.

While living in Platte Woods and Weatherby Lake, Missouri, Beth was the Food Service Director of the Park Hill School District.

After retirement, Beth and Ted enjoyed traveling via motor home for 10 years around the country for the ministry organization, Mobile Missionary Assistance Program. They helped with construction projects at youth camps and church organizations. Beth often provided beautifully lettered signs where needed. While living in Bella Vista, Beth and Ted valued their memberships in Abundant Life Ministries and The Village Bible Church.

Beth is survived by daughter, JoAnn (Lionel) Helwe; sons, Bill (Abby) and James Olson; grandchildren, Nathan (Maria) Helweg, Heather Helweg, Laura Helweg, Alexandra Olson and Teddy Olson; and three great grandsons, Corbin, Lars and Beckett Helweg.

A memorial service was held on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, Arkansas, 72715, with a reception from 10 to 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.

Donations may be given in Beth's memory to Village Bible Church and/or The Bill Graham Evangelistic Association.

