Jan. 9

s The Bella Vista Arts Council will honor Norie Allen as the January 2019 Artist of the Month at a public reception, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Wishing Spring Studio behind Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, Bella Vista.

Jan. 11

s 2019 POA Board Candidate Packets are available now. Anyone seeking to become a board candidate for the Property Owners Association may acquire a packet from Leia Bush, the corporate secretary at the Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive), leiab@bvvpoa.com, or 479-855-5012. Three seats are available this election year, and Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson "encourages all property owners who would like to get involved and make a contribution to our community to consider running for the Board." The deadline for submitting completed Board Candidate Packets is 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Jan. 14

s CBCO will host a blood drive at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Boulavard, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO's donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Jan. 19

s Carie O'Banion, will speak at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Boulevard, on her walk across northern Spain in the fall of 2017. The pilgrimage is known as the "Camino de Santiago," or "the way of St. James." The walk is an ancient pilgrimage to Santiago, Spain, where tradition has it that the remains of St. James reside. Her walk was in excess of 400 miles over a period of about 30 days. She has many beautiful photos to share of walkers, churches, landscapes and Spanish citizens depicting her journey. She is a retired librarian from the Bentonville school system. Coffee and pastries will be served. Call the church office at 479-855-1176 to record your intent to attend.

Jan. 21

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Jan. 28

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kent Sullivan will be calling. Forinformation, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note: They will not dance on Monday, Feb. 4.

