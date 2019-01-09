'Sally and Me' Author

Constance Waddell, the author of the book "Sally and Me," will be at the museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 13. Constance, who was born and raised on the shores of Lake Bella Vista, will share her memories about her childhood and her parents when they lived and worked at the Bella Vista Summer Resort. She'll also tell stories about her childhood friend, Sally from Oklahoma, who spent her summers as a young girl with Constance at the lake. Constance and her husband Don were missionaries in Chile for years, then retired to southern California, but they moved back to Arkansas last year, and we are so happy to have them nearby again!

Underground Railroad

Noted quilt expert Alice McElwain will be at the museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, to talk about the "Quilt Code of the Underground Railroad: Fact or Fiction?" The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the U.S. during the early to mid-19th century and used by African-American slaves to escape into free states and Canada with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause. Admission is always free to our programs.

Museum Gift Shop

We have sold over 100 sets of the salt and pepper shakers donated to the museum in December, but we still have many left. They are a real bargain at $5.50 per set. This collection belonged to Delite Stucky of Flanagan, Ill., who passed away last year, and was donated by her cousin, Carolyn Hunnicutt. We really appreciate this donation and want to remind others that, if you have small items you would like to donate to the museum gift shop, please stop by the museum during our open hours or call us at 479-855-2335.

We also continue to carry a variety of other merchandise, from local honey to Bella Vista jigsaw puzzles, patches, hats, postcards and more. Our museum gift shop is the best place in Bella Vista to get a real variety of Bella Vista souvenirs. We have no paid staff, so all proceeds from the gift shop go toward the costs of operating the museum.

Settlers Cabin

Donations are still being sought to help pay for the old "Settlers Cabin" which has been donated to the museum and is expected to be moved when warm weather returns. Recent donations to the museum include three wood carvings that were created by Paul Parish, the owner of the cabin from 1974 until his death in 1997, and a watercolor of the cabin that was created by artist Marlin Loverud, who lived in Bella Vista just down the street from Paul Parish. If you are interested in helping with the cabin project, please drop off or send to the museum your donation, or go online to www.gofundme.com/cabinfever. Any donors of $100 or more will have their names inscribed on a plaque to hang inside the cabin.

2019 Memberships Now Due

If you are already a member of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Historical Museum, please note that membership dues for the calendar year 2019 are now due. If you are not a member, you are welcome to sign up for membership. We certainly appreciate the financial support we receive from the city of Bella Vista, which helps us pay for major operational expenses, but we still need your dues and donations to help us to continue to improve the museum in every way we possibly can. Dues are $15/year for individuals, $25/year for families, and $50/year for corporate sponsorships. Payment may be made by mail or in person by check, cash or credit/debit card. Our mailing address is 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. We are a 501(c)3 organization, so your dues and donations are eligible for tax deductions.

Tours and programs available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs, businesses, etc. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or contact Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavista.museum.org.

Community on 01/09/2019