Men's Golf Association 18 Hole

The Men's Golf Association is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Current and new members can sign up on the website at www.bvmga.com for the 2019 season beginning in February. Additional information regarding the MGA is also available on this website. The MGA is open to both POA members and non-POA members. The men's league begins to play on Tuesday, April 2 and ends Tuesday, Oct. 29.

About the MGA.

Opportunity to socialize, meet new friends, and play fun weekly, competitive golf (games change weekly).

The format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps.

Easy weekly online signup.

Play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start, at the BV course of the week.

Spring and fall banquets.

Players Cup competition.

The MGA, established in 1972, is the largest continuing golf group in Bella Vista and supports local charities. Bill Harris, a membership board member, requests use of the membership signup option located on the website. Then, forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA." Mail to: MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Men's 9 Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9 Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home.

For additional information, please call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Sports on 01/09/2019