ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 27 were: North/South -- first, Kevin Glasgow and Judy Bappe; second, Marilyn Brown and Val Watson; third, Sue Van Hook and Gary Stumbo.

East/West -- first, Jeff LaCaze and Robert Gromatka; second, Becky Minke and Diane Warren; third, Joe Warren and John Frey.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 27 were: first, Marilyn VanDyke; second, Sue Kelley; third, Mildred Vennerbreck.

Winners Jan. 3 were: first, John Young; second, Mary Coppin; third, Wilda Werner.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Clint Mason; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Don Kuta. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Schernikau.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Don Kuta; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High Score -- Van Bateman

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 29 were: First-place team (2-1): Red -- Art Hamilton, Sam Brehmer, Dave Whitely, Darlene Albers, Zona Dahl, Ellie Roberts and Chuck Hurl. Blue -- Lyle Meier, Virgie Reidl, Gene Reidl, Bud Brebner, Joyce Hansen, Janet Hayes and Fran Fish.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 01/09/2019