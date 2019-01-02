A third round of EPA air testing near the ongoing fire alongside Trafalgar Road did not show "elevated concentrations of chemicals of concern in the community."

According to a document released by the EPA and provided by the city of Bella Vista, the EPA, at the request of the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, collected 24-hour air samples from three locations around and on the property on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.

The agency tested for volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that could be related to a landfill containing household waste, construction debris or tires in addition to testing for particulate matter.

While Benzene was detected, the report indicates it was only in unusually high concentrations at the stump dump site itself.

Benzene was measured at the burn site at 0.022 parts per million, which is above the exposure screening level of 0.01 ppm and below the two-week to seven-year exposure screening level of 0.03 ppm.

Higher levels can be dangerous, according to the report, with 5-10 minutes at 10,000-20,000 ppm being deadly and lower levels around 700-3,000 ppm causing drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, tremors and unconsciousness.

According to the report, the air quality index level at Mary Ann Lane was moderate on Dec. 10, suggesting unusually sensitive people should reduce their exertion. On the same day, Sutherland Lane and the burn site were given a quality index of "unhealthy," meaning that everyone should avoid prolonged exertion, particularly people with respiratory or heart disease, elderly people and children.

On other days, the report indicated that air quality was in the moderate and good range at the test sites.

One location, Webb Lane, failed to meet quality assurance and the Dec. 10-11 results from this location were not used, according to the report.

