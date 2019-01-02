Photo submitted Tegan Bough explains the Watchman Program provided by the Mercy Cardiology Physician Plaza at a recent meeting of the Sunrise Rotary Club in Bella Vista. Bough, a registered nurse and the Watchman coordinator, described the procedure as one for patients who have a history of atrial fibrillation. A benefit of this program is it decreases a patient's risk for stroke while removing the need to take blood thinners. The Sunrise Rotary Club meets each Wednesday morning at the Concordia Retirement Center at 7 a.m. and guests are welcome to attend.

